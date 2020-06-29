CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Trailer: Jennifer Hudson Stars As Aretha Franklin In ‘Respect’ Biopic [VIDEO]

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 14, 2020

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

The star-studded Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, is set for a December release date. It’s slated to follow the story of the legendary singer’s rise to stardom from singing in her father’s church to becoming a global icon. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and Marlon Wayons as Ted White. Forest Whitekaer, Heather Headley, Mary J. Blige and more play pivotal roles in the upcoming film. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Here’s a sneak peek… 

RELATED NEWS: 

Aretha Franklin’s Son Does Not Support The ‘Respect’ Biopic

Jennifer Hudson, Tamela Mann, Mariah Carey &amp; More Accept Tyler Perry’s Gospel Challenge [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Trailer: Jennifer Hudson Stars As Aretha Franklin In ‘Respect’ Biopic [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 5 days ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close