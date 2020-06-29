CLOSE
Travis Greene Releases ‘Love Playlist’

 

Travis Greene

Source: Publicity / Press

Travis Greene gathered a few of his live recordings of seven songs and released them as an album titled ‘Love Playlist’ as a “reflection in faith and love.” 

Love Playlist including the following songs: 

  • “Good & Loved” ft. Steffany Gretzinger
  • “Good & Loved” ft. DOE
  • “Just Want You” ft. Jordan Connell and Chandler Moore
  • “Be Still” 
  • “Loved By You”
  • “While I’m Waiting” ft. Chandler Moore
  • “Thank You For Being God” 

Click here to listen.

