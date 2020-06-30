CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Morehouse College Cancels All Fall Sports

Howard University defeats Morehouse College 30 - 27 in the AT&T Nation's Football Clossic

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Morehouse College has decided to cancel all fall sports due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter from Morehouse President, David A. Thomas said the school has decided not to participate in intercollegiate athletic competition with the NCAA or the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) this upcoming Fall.

Sports that will be affected are cross country and football, but Winter and Spring sports will not be cancelled. Thomas said this was not an easy decision and that he hopes this will allow students to return safely to campus in August.

Just this week Georgia has seen the COVID-19 make a resurgence over the past few weeks and reported cases are the highest its been since the beginning of the outbreak.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter from Morehouse College

Morehouse College Cancels All Fall Sports  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 6 days ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close