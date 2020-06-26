CLOSE
List Of Local Food Distribution Sites For The Weekend

Urban League Food Drive

Source: Timara Wright / Maramac Studios

We are thankful for the many organizations that are reaching out and providing food for those in need and affected by this pandemic.  Below is a list of food distribution sites for Saturday June 27th.

·        SATURDAY JUNE 27TH  9AM  –  1404 – B Patetown Rd. Goldsboro, NC  (middle school building) from Wayne Preparatory Academy & House Rep Raymond Smith

·        SATURDAY JUNE 27TH AT 11AM  –  2300 Courtland dr. Sanford, NC  GRAB & GO GROCERIES with Christian Provision Ministries.

·        SATURDAY, JUNE 27TH, AT 8:00AM,  AT VICTORIOUS PRAISE FELLOWSHOP  – 2116 PAGE RD. DURHAM, NC  – TO RECEIVE FREE FACE COVERINGS, BOXED PRODUCE, AND OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICATIONS FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY UNTIL SUPPLIES LAST.

Food Distribution sites , Grav & Go groceries

Close