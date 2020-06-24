CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ Season 10 Gets Premiere Date

BET Sunday Best Season 10

Source: BET Networks / BET Networks

via GospelGoodies.com:

BET’s Sunday Best is returning to TV for its 10th season on Sunday, July 5. Kirk Franklin will host and Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds and Erica Campbell are set to judge.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This year’s list of exclusive performances include Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Mali Music, Melvin Crispell III and more. Due to COVID-19, episodes four through eight of season 10 were recorded virtually.

2020 marks the 10th anniversary of the show and 40 years of BET as whole. Catch Sunday Best when it airs on BET on July 5th at 8PM ET.

RELATED NEWS: 

Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

Watch: Erica Campbell & Jonathan McReynolds Sing Clark Sisters Song On IG Live [VIDEO]

Music Exec Once Said Another ‘Pretty, Light-Skinned’ Singer Would Outsell ‘Big, Black, Fat’ Kelly Price [VIDEO]

Watch: John P. Kee & Hezekiah Walker Brought All The Saints To ‘Sunday Best’ With Their Instagram Live Celebration

11 photos Launch gallery

Watch: John P. Kee & Hezekiah Walker Brought All The Saints To ‘Sunday Best’ With Their Instagram Live Celebration

Continue reading Watch: John P. Kee & Hezekiah Walker Brought All The Saints To ‘Sunday Best’ With Their Instagram Live Celebration

Watch: John P. Kee & Hezekiah Walker Brought All The Saints To ‘Sunday Best’ With Their Instagram Live Celebration

[caption id="attachment_5236441" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Michael Hickey / Getty[/caption] On the last Sunday in April 2020, John P. Kee and Hezekiah Walker showed gospel fans across the globe the power of not only their catalogs but the power of gospel music. The two titans had a Verzuz battle on Instagram Live Sunday, bringing over 95,000 viewers at one point to see them play their gospel classics. Gospel stars such as Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Nelson and more were in the comments like the rest of us as if it were revival and the church brought all the heavy hitters out. RELATED: Battle Of The Hits: Hezekiah Walker &amp; John P. Kee To Lay Down Tracks On IG Live RELATED: John P. Kee’s Creative Idea For Quarantined Easter Day Church Service [VIDEO] RELATED: How The Trinity Inspirational Choir Inspired Hezekiah Walker [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Using his wide range of hits, Kee broke out youth choir favorites such as “Rain On Us,” “I Won’t Let Go,” and more to keep the crowd riveted. Walker didn’t leave much on the table with his own catalog, playing classics such as “Lift Him Up,” “Any Way You Bless Me,” and “I’ll Make It.” Unlike other Verzuz battles between the likes of Teddy Riley and Babyface from earlier this month, no one in the comments kept score and instead threw their hands up in exalted praise of both men’s talents. You can relive the battle (and the minor sound difficulties) down below plus see some of the reactions from fans via Twitter. Need to hear the playlist? Click here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O455qfA3L-c https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqVlxK1lmFY

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ Season 10 Gets Premiere Date  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 hour ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close