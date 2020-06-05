CLOSE
During COVID-19, Would You Rather Vote In Person Or Absentee?

Source: Kathryn Donohew Photography / Getty

If you are looking to vote via an absentee ballot in November, you can request your ballot now!

 

 

October 9 5:00 p.m. Voter registration deadline
October 27 5:00 p.m. Last day to submit an absentee ballot request
November 3 5:00 p.m. Absentee ballots delivered to the Board of Elections must be received by 5:00 p.m. If mailing your ballot, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day.
Who is qualified to vote absentee by mail?
Any registered voter may vote an absentee ballot.
How do I request an absentee ballot?

State law requires that you submit the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form.

May I request an absentee ballot for someone else?
You may request an absentee ballot for a near relative, defined as a spouse, brother, sister, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, or as a verifiable legal guardian.
A person in possession of a Power of Attorney for an individual is not granted the authority to request an absentee ballot for the individual.
May I hand-deliver another person’s absentee ballot to the Board of Elections office?
A near relative or verifiable legal guardian may hand-deliver a voter’s absentee ballot.
Do I have to submit a new absentee request for each election?
Yes. You must submit a new absentee request for each election.
How do I confirm that you received my voted absentee ballot?
You may track the status of your returned ballot online.
May I hand-deliver my voted absentee ballot to an Election Day polling place?
No. Hand-delivered absentee ballots may be submitted to the Board of Elections office and must be received by the 5 p.m. deadline on or before Election Day.
May I mail my voted absentee ballot in the same envelope as another person’s envelope?
No. The envelope is specific to that voter and must contain only that voter’s ballot.
Can I track my ballot once it has been mailed to me?
No, but you can use the Informed Delivery by the USPS to digitally preview your letter-sized mailpieces whenever, wherever – even while traveling – on a computer, tablet, or mobile device.
