Don’t Miss The Zebulon Farm Fresh Market This Saturday!

basil leaves isolated

Source: Getty

 

 

Join us thisSaturday, June 6 for the Zebulon Farm Fresh Market! The Market will be open from 9 AM to 1 PM and is located in the public parking lot at the corner of Arendell Avenue and Vance Street in downtown Zebulon (101 N. Arendell Avenue Zebulon, NC 27597)The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for everyone, but it is especially difficult for small business owners like our farmers market vendors. Our vendors work hard to continuously deliver fresh and local products for consumers at every market. It is important that we continue to buy local and support local.

This week at The Market you can find fresh fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, NC seafood, craft beers, baked goods, jams and jellies, hand crafted items, and much more. The Blood Connection will also be at The Market collecting donations (more information below).

We hope to see you there!

Market Vendors

To help keep our customers safe, many of our vendors are currently offering pre-sale and curbside pickup. Reach out to your favorite vendors to learn about their alternate purchasing options.

  • Baxter’s Bees
  • Dean’s Greens
    • Products: Microgreens and Other Produce
    • Location: 908 Moulton Road Louisburg, NC 27549
    • Media: WebsiteFacebook,  Instagram
    • Contact Information: (919) 219-7487
  • Allis Farm 
    • Products: Produce
    • Location: Benson, NC
    • Media: Instagram
    • Contact Information: allisfarm@outlook.com / (919) 986-8937
  • Wrenn’s Farm 
    • Products: Fresh Cut Flowers
    • Location: 5078 Brantley Road, Zebulon, NC 27597
    • Media: WebsiteFacebook,  Instagram
    • Contact Information: wrennsfarm@gmail.com / (919) 630-0631
  • Washington Crab & Seafood Co.
    • Products: Live Blue Crabs, Crab Dip, Sea Scallops, Coleslaw, Oysters, Tuna, Grouper, Salmon, Mahi Mahi, Speckled Trout, Flounder, Shrimp, Crabcakes
    • Location: 321 N Pierce St, Washington, NC 27889
    • Media: WebsiteFacebook,  Instagram
    • Contact Information: (252) 946-5796
  • MiH Farm 
    • Products: Hemp and Self-Care Products
    • Location: 8337 Hilliard Road Middlesex, NC 27557
    • Media: WebsiteFacebook,  Instagram
    • Contact Information: customerservice@mihfarm.com / (919) 696-7019
  • BDD Brewing 
    • Products: Specialty Beers
    • Location: 1147 Falls Road Suite 107 Rocky Mount, North Carolina 27804
    • Media: WebsiteFacebook,  Instagram
    • Contact Information: (919) 632-7551
  • Zebulon Pottery
    • Products: Hand Crafted Pottery
    • Location: Coming Soon to Zebulon
    • Media: WebsiteFacebook,  Instagram
    • Contact Information: Contact@ZebulonPottery.com
  • Fragments That Remain
    • Products: Hand Crafted Quilts, Jewelry, and More
    • Media: WebsiteFacebook,  Instagram
    • Contact Information: brendapollard@nc.rr.com
  • Martha’s Kitchen
    • Products: Baked Goods, Jellies, Jams
    • Media: Facebook
    • Contact Information: (919) 217-2368
  • Miss Heidi’s Sauce
    • Products: Chipotle Sauce
    • Media: WebsiteFacebook
    • Contact Information: (919) 609-6801
  • Animal Magnetism
    • Products: Handmade Accessories
    • Media: Facebook
    • Contact Information: (984) 200-3319
  • Katherine’s Krafts
    • Products: Handmade Accessories
  • All American Gutter Protection

The Blood Connection Blood Drive

The Blood Connection will be at the Zebulon Farm Fresh Market this Saturday, June 6 taking donations! Through this pandemic, The Blood Connection has helped the community play a vital role in supporting neighbors. For every donation made at The Market, a $10 donation will be made to the Farmer Foodshare Program to benefit the Zebulon United Methodist Church Food Pantry. The Blood Connection is taking extra steps to keep their donors safe as well as offering FREE COVID-19 antibody testing for ALL blood donors! This is NOT COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

Steps The Blood Connection Is Taking To Keep Donors Safe :

  • Now offering COVID-19 antibody testing (This is not a COVID-19 diagnostic test)
  • Pre-Scheduling appointments for donors
  • Only 5 people on the bus at a time
  • No one will be waiting on the bus
  • Disinfecting all surfaces between each donor
  • Monitoring social distancing and ensuring donors maintain a six foot distance
  • If there is a wait they will be taking phone numbers and calling donors when they are able to donate
To learn more about the COVID-19 antibody testing, the steps The Blood Connection is taking to keep their donors safe, or to schedule an appointment to donate at the market, please go to https://thebloodconnection.org/
During the current Coronavirus outbreak, shoppers can have confidence that our vendors offer local foods of the highest quality, produced by the best methods, and handled with consumer safety in mind. Though we love that the Zebulon Farm Fresh Market has become a welcoming atmosphere encouraging community gathering, we ask that you now help us to provide a safe space for residents to shop with a purpose and gather groceries in a timely manner. For more information regarding the steps we are taking to keep our customers and vendors safe, please visit The Zebulon Farm Fresh Market Website.

A very special thanks to our sponsors: UNC Health, WakeMed, GFL Environmental, US Foods, Devil Dog Dungarees, The Narron Agency, and United Community Bank.

The Zebulon Farm Fresh Market will continually update our vendors and patrons as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. We hope that you all continue to stay safe and healthy!

 

Don’t Miss The Zebulon Farm Fresh Market This Saturday!  was originally published on foxync.com

