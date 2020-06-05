Don’t Miss The Zebulon Farm Fresh Market This Saturday!

During the current Coronavirus outbreak, shoppers can have confidence that our vendors offer local foods of the highest quality, produced by the best methods, and handled with consumer safety in mind. Though we love that the Zebulon Farm Fresh Market has become a welcoming atmosphere encouraging community gathering, we ask that you now help us to provide a safe space for residents to shop with a purpose and gather groceries in a timely manner. For more information regarding the steps we are taking to keep our customers and vendors safe, please visit The Zebulon Farm Fresh Market Website. A very special thanks to our sponsors: UNC Health, WakeMed, GFL Environmental, US Foods, Devil Dog Dungarees, The Narron Agency, and United Community Bank. The Zebulon Farm Fresh Market will continually update our vendors and patrons as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. We hope that you all continue to stay safe and healthy! 10 Beauty Brands That Have Pledged Money To Support #BlackLivesMatter 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Beauty Brands That Have Pledged Money To Support #BlackLivesMatter 1. Glossier 1 of 10 2. e.l.f. 2 of 10 3. NYX Cosmetics 3 of 10 4. Sunday Riley 4 of 10 5. Clinique 5 of 10 6. Urban Decay 6 of 10 7. Maybelline 7 of 10 8. Tarte 8 of 10 9. ColourPop Cosmetics 9 of 10 10. Ulta Beauty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Beauty Brands That Have Pledged Money To Support #BlackLivesMatter 10 Beauty Brands That Have Pledged Money To Support #BlackLivesMatter [caption id="attachment_3148776" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Urban Decay / Urban Decay[/caption] Fashion and beauty are industries that, historically, have never been there for us. Whether the issue is not creating products that cater to our needs or refusing to use Black bodies to promote their items, the relationship between the Black community and these capitalistic pillars has been contentious, to say the least. Thankfully, the uprisings that occurred in cities throughout America this past weekend have finally struck a chord within the beauty industry (fashion, not so much), with many prominent brands not only openly declaring that they stand with the Black community in the midst of the killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others, but also putting their money where their mouth is. Here are beauty brands that donated dollars to civil rights organizations fighting for the liberation of Black people across the country this weekend.