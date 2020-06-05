Don’t Miss The Zebulon Farm Fresh Market This Saturday!

|
Market Vendors
To help keep our customers safe, many of our vendors are currently offering pre-sale and curbside pickup. Reach out to your favorite vendors to learn about their alternate purchasing options.
- Baxter’s Bees
- Dean’s Greens
- Products: Microgreens and Other Produce
- Location: 908 Moulton Road Louisburg, NC 27549
- Media: Website, Facebook, Instagram
- Contact Information: (919) 219-7487
- Allis Farm
- Products: Produce
- Location: Benson, NC
- Media: Instagram
- Contact Information: allisfarm@outlook.com / (919) 986-8937
- Wrenn’s Farm
- Products: Fresh Cut Flowers
- Location: 5078 Brantley Road, Zebulon, NC 27597
- Media: Website, Facebook, Instagram
- Contact Information: wrennsfarm@gmail.com / (919) 630-0631
- Washington Crab & Seafood Co.
- Products: Live Blue Crabs, Crab Dip, Sea Scallops, Coleslaw, Oysters, Tuna, Grouper, Salmon, Mahi Mahi, Speckled Trout, Flounder, Shrimp, Crabcakes
- Location: 321 N Pierce St, Washington, NC 27889
- Media: Website, Facebook, Instagram
- Contact Information: (252) 946-5796
- MiH Farm
- Products: Hemp and Self-Care Products
- Location: 8337 Hilliard Road Middlesex, NC 27557
- Media: Website, Facebook, Instagram
- Contact Information: customerservice@mihfarm.com / (919) 696-7019
- BDD Brewing
- Products: Specialty Beers
- Location: 1147 Falls Road Suite 107 Rocky Mount, North Carolina 27804
- Media: Website, Facebook, Instagram
- Contact Information: (919) 632-7551
- Zebulon Pottery
- Products: Hand Crafted Pottery
- Location: Coming Soon to Zebulon
- Media: Website, Facebook, Instagram
- Contact Information: Contact@ZebulonPottery.com
- Fragments That Remain
- Products: Hand Crafted Quilts, Jewelry, and More
- Media: Website, Facebook, Instagram
- Contact Information: brendapollard@nc.rr.com
- Martha’s Kitchen
- Products: Baked Goods, Jellies, Jams
- Media: Facebook
- Contact Information: (919) 217-2368
- Miss Heidi’s Sauce
- Products: Chipotle Sauce
- Media: Website, Facebook
- Contact Information: (919) 609-6801
- Animal Magnetism
- Products: Handmade Accessories
- Media: Facebook
- Contact Information: (984) 200-3319
- Katherine’s Krafts
- Products: Handmade Accessories
- All American Gutter Protection