Listen To “The Light Lunch” With Guest PJ Morton

Grammy award winning PJ Morton hung out with Melissa Wade in the Light Lunch today to talk about “The Gospel According To PJ.”

PJ MORTON PRESENTS “ALL IN HIS PLAN” – A NEW GOSPEL CLASSIC FEATURING

POWERHOUSE VOCALISTS, MARY MARY AND LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON

Thought-Provoking Track Is The First Radio Single From The Grammy Winner’s

Highly Anticipated Special Event Album, “The Gospel According to PJ”

Grammy® Award winning recording artist and producer, PJ Morton, is honing a special event album entitled, The Gospel According to PJ (Morton Inspiration/Tyscot), which will release in 2020. On it, Morton will showcase a who’s who in R&B and Gospel music to reprise songs that he’s recorded on his past solo projects, melodies he’s written for others and original compositions. The first born of this immaculate conception is the thoughtful track, “All in His Plan,” which pairs the soulful vocals of Le’Andria Johnson with the platinum-selling sister act, Mary Mary.

