Surplus Chicken Sales Continue In NC

House of Raeford is selling chicken that would normally go to restaurants, schools and cafeterias and meeting the demand for consumers in the area. Here is a list of upcoming stops for surplus sales.
THURSDAY
Fuquay-Varina
Drakes Landing, 3146 Chaylebeate Springs Rd., Fuquay-Varina
9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $60; Boneless Skinless Thighs $45 OR Bone-in Thighs $25, depending on product availability; Drumsticks $25
Fayetteville
Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken
600 Cedar Creek Rd., Fayetteville
9 a.m. – Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95
FRIDAY
Coats
Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken
379 North McKinley St., Coats
9 a.m. Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95
Laurinburg
Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken
1688 S. Main St., Laurinburg
9:a.m. – Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95
SATURDAY
Dunn
Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken
607 East Cumberland St.
9 a.m. – Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95
Salemburg
Salemburg VFD, 804 N. Main St., Salemburg
9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $60; Boneless Skinless Thighs $45 OR Bone-in Thighs $25, depending on product availability; Drumsticks $25