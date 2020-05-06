CLOSE
Surplus Chicken Sales Continue In NC

 

House of Raeford is selling chicken that would normally go to restaurants, schools and cafeterias and meeting the demand for consumers in the area.  Here is a list of upcoming stops for surplus sales.

 

THURSDAY

Fuquay-Varina

Drakes Landing, 3146 Chaylebeate Springs Rd., Fuquay-Varina

9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $60; Boneless Skinless Thighs $45 OR Bone-in Thighs $25, depending on product availability; Drumsticks $25

Fayetteville

Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken

600 Cedar Creek Rd., Fayetteville

9 a.m. – Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95

FRIDAY

Coats

Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken

379 North McKinley St., Coats

9 a.m. Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95

Laurinburg

Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken

1688 S. Main St., Laurinburg

9:a.m. – Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95

SATURDAY

Dunn

Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken

607 East Cumberland St.

9 a.m. – Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95

Salemburg

Salemburg VFD, 804 N. Main St., Salemburg

9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $60; Boneless Skinless Thighs $45 OR Bone-in Thighs $25, depending on product availability; Drumsticks $25

House of Raeford , surplus chicken sales

