CLOSE
Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
HomeWorking Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Raising Our Young Girls

White & Black Girls

Source: Gandee Vasan / Getty

Today’s guest Terry Spicer CEO of the SISI organization works with young women to instill structure and self confidence that’s needed in building up our young girls.  Listen as she talks with Melissa about her experiences with working with young girls.

Terry Spicer

Successful Entrepreneur. Accomplished Author. Effective &amp; Impactful Community Change Agent. With great deliberation Terry W. Spicer has lived by the mantra of actively engaging and participating in community service initiatives and programs to extend humanitarian assistance beyond herself to help the needs of the global community. Her mother, grandmother and other strong women were so careful to show her by example that she is truly “her neighbor’s keeper” as they required her to stand on their tireless legacy of committed service. She works to continuously answer that tugging and charge of public service on her life with tireless commitment to that same principle of service. Terry has focused her time, attention and talents on the pulse of the global community and has used her professional skillsets as an accomplished and successful Publicist to champion causes of impact and address real life-changing situations. She is the Founder of The Sisters Inspiring Sisters Incorporated, The SISI, a 501c3 charity that provides Transportation Assistance to cancer patients. In seven years 1268 cancer patients have been helped with Gas Cards to get to lifesaving treatment in 16 states and all 100 counties of North Carolina. Visit http://www.thesisi.org. In honor of their immeasurable gifts that impacted the successful principles and mantra of her life, she lifted their legacy with her self-published literary debut in the heartfelt pages of Lessons From Her Skirttail. A savvy Publicist, she is the Principle of Epiphany Public Relations, LLC based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Terry W. Spicer, Executive Director & Founder

The Sisters Inspiring Sisters Incorporated

1221 Cancer Patients Helped With Transportation Assistance

Office: 919-801-4842 Cell: 919-830-9049

“We Fight Cancer One Mile At A Time!™”

www.thesisi.org

https://www.facebook.com/terrywspicer

https://www.facebook.com/TheSistersInspiringSistersIncorporated/

Instagram: thesignaturepearl

Twitter: twspicerEPR

Here is some of the show… go to FB: thelightnc to see the full interview.

Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays , SISI , Terry Spicer

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 weeks ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 weeks ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 1 month ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Close