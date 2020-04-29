CLOSE
Babyface Announces ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Instagram Live Mother’s Day Special

After his Verzuz battle with fellow producer Teddy Riley, all the technical difficulties they faced and the time that was “wasted” people assumed that it would be the last time we saw Babyface on Instagram Live.

But that was before the numbers had been crunched and people found that the streams for both artists had drastically spiked. The Verzuz battle was free to the public but it presented some monetary perks for both of them.

Maybe it was that and the love from the people that inspired Babyface to return to Instagram Live on May 10, Mother’s Day.

Today, during his appearance on “The View,” the super-producer shared that while he is putting out new music for the first time in five years, he is also hosting another Instagram Live to play the iconic Waiting to Exhale album, which Babyface wrote and produced entirely.

“There were so many people on the Instagram Live who wanted to hear music from the Waiting to Exhale [soundtrack] so I thought this would be great, Mother’s Day, to play the Waiting to Exhale album, tell stories, tell how it all happened and talk about the artists. Because that was half the fun of it all in doing the Instagram Live was being able to tell stories. People were so interested in that. So I thought it would be fun to do as well.”

Yessir. We’re in there.

You can listen to Babyface’s full interview in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Babyface Announces ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Instagram Live Mother’s Day Special  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

