Mandatory Mask Usage In Durham

Starting at midnight on Monday, masks will be mandatory in Durham.

The restriction calls for a clean face-covering mask in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance such as grocery stores, pharmacies, businesses and public transit.

Read more at WRAL.com

also…

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order is in effect until April 29. The protest group “Reopen NC” has scheduled a demonstration near the governor’s mansion Tuesday. They’re calling on Gov. Cooper to end the order and reopen non-essential businesses. Protesters argue the economic constraints are a violation of freedom.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: