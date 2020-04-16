Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Since we’ve been in quarantine, GRIFF’s been letting his hair grow. This is his first time letting it grow out since 1992 and well, just take a look at the photo below of his progression. #Halleluh!
The entire #GetUpChurch prays that you’re at home safe with your family during this short #Coronacation – stay inside and let’s help flatten the curve❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ | @getuperica mornings with @imericacampbell #GRIFF @2trillion @tjlivedst @worldfamousvman & #YoungBritt @brittney.marshay ~ @radioonelife @tvonetv
GRIFF’s Prayer For Hair Growth [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com