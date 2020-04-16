GRIFF’s Prayer For Hair Growth [VIDEO]

| 04.16.20
Since we’ve been in quarantine, GRIFF’s been letting his hair grow. This is his first time letting it grow out since 1992 and well, just take a look at the photo below of his progression. #Halleluh! 

[caption id="attachment_3068014" align="aligncenter" width="940"] Source: All Images From Getty / Getty[/caption] The 2010s were the decade of natural hair. From braids to afros to twists, natural beauties truly flourished this decade, showing off their textured locs in most versatile looks the world has ever seen. Whether it was the red carpet, a gala, the runway or politics, Black hair had an influence on every major fashion moment in this last decade. And while some opted for a simpler ‘do, others went for the gusto and proudly donned their coils, kinks and curls in the most creative styles possible. The natural hair moments of the 2010s were so bold that they created a ripple effect of confidence in wearing natural hair that extended beyond the moment itself and trickled into our everyday lives. While we owe that new-found confidence to so many naturalistas, it was these 10 natural beauties that truly set the bar for the most iconic natural hair moments of the decade, giving us the power to destroy society’s beauty standards once and for all and show up in spaces as our truest selves: bold, Black and beautiful.

GRIFF's Prayer For Hair Growth [VIDEO]

Close