CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Collier Answers Your COVID-19 Questions [VIDEO]

With daily changes to the pandemic, everyone is doing their best to stay educated on COVID-19.

Dr. Collier answers all the questions you have concerning the virus and reiterates safety practices.

Listen as the health care answers your questions like is it safe to smoke, how to adapt with your family and more.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Dr. Collier Answers Your COVID-19 Questions [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 7 days ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Close