Many were shocked when news broke that BeBe Winans, his mom, and brother all were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Willie Moore Jr. Show caught up with the member of gospel royalty to talk about he and his family’s illness. He also talks about the unexpected benefit of getting sick.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Check out the interview below:

BeBe Winans Opens Up About His COVID-19 Diagnosis [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com