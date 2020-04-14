What You Need To Know: Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden, Largest U.S. Pork Processing Plant Shuts Down & More

04.14.20
This week in “What You Need To Know With Sybil Wilkes,” we learned that since dropping out of the presidential election, Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden, the largest U.S. pork processing plant shut down and the governor of Virginia turned Election Day into a state holiday, replacing the day the state had celebrating two Confederate generals. 

Press play up top to hear the full rundown! 

Close