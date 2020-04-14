Changing Your Story: Jekalyn Carr Previews New Powerful Song! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

04.14.20
Jekalyn Carr has returned with a new song called “Changing Your Story” and it comes just in time as the world faces COVID-19. It speaks to how God loves us to too much to leave us and his power to turn things around.

During her interview, she discussed the message behind the song and revealed that she’d be releasing an album later this year! Listen up top. 

Jekalyn Carr not only captures our hearts with her music, but she also is growing up to be a beautiful woman!

Changing Your Story: Jekalyn Carr Previews New Powerful Song! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

