Morning Tornadoes And Warnings Affect Triangle

ABC11 meteorologists confirmed a tornado just before 6:50 a.m. around Orange county with warnings stretching for most of the listening area.

Don “Big Weather” Schwenneker and Brittany Bell identified this as a radar-confirmed tornado around 6:35am about 7 miles south of Mebane headed toward Hillsborough.

In the meantime, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until noon for the entire central North Carolina area. A Wind Advisory is also in effect until 4 p.m.

