CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Morning Tornadoes And Warnings Affect Triangle

Rainfall in north London

Source: Dinendra Haria/WENN / WENN

 

ABC11 meteorologists confirmed a tornado just before 6:50 a.m. around Orange county with warnings stretching for most of the listening area.

Don “Big Weather” Schwenneker and Brittany Bell identified this as a radar-confirmed tornado around 6:35am about 7 miles south of Mebane headed toward Hillsborough.

In the meantime, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until noon for the entire central North Carolina area. A Wind Advisory is also in effect until 4 p.m.

Read more at ABC11.com

severe weather , strong winds , torandoes

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 days ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 1 week ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Close