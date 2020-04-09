Stellar Awards New Television Special of Hope and Inspiration In Response to the Covid Pandemic, Titled “STELLAR AWARDS: MUSIC OF HOPE” Hosted by Kirk Franklin, Featuring Tamela Mann, Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin and many more!

(CHICAGO) – April 8, 2020 – In light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Central City Productions, Inc. the producers of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards brings you an uplifting and encouraging two-hour musical special, The Stellar Awards: Music of Hope Special. The special event will air around the country on cable and broadcast syndication from April 11 through May 24 in more than 216 markets, starting with a Premier Cable Airing on Easter Sunday at 9AM (EST) on UP TV and 11 AM & 11 PM (EST) on AspireTV, with the Bounce TV airing on May 24th at 12PM (EST) (noon). Visit www.stellarawards.com. for a complete list of airdates.

Executive producer Don Jackson stated “During this unprecedented crises, we produced a special to uplift the country with Gospel Music performances that inspire hope from the many artists who have gifted us with their songs of inspiration from our Stellar Awards library over the past 34 years, and know that our Stellar Awards: Music of Hope special will provide encouragement to our viewing audience around the world.”

Hosted by multiple Stellar and Grammy-award winning artist, Kirk Franklin, the Stellar Awards: Music of Hope special will feature songs of inspiration from previous Stellar Awards classic performances from artists: Tamela Mann, Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp, Lecrae, Canton Jones, Da’T.R.U.T.H., Yolanda Adams, Bebe and Cece Winans, Hezekiah Walker, Mary Mary, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Brian Courtney Wilson, Patti LaBelle, Ricky Dillard, Karen Clark Sheard, VaShawn Mitchell, Sarah Reeves, Jonathan Butler, Tramaine Hawkins, Travis Greene, Dottie Peoples, Anthony Brown and group therAPy and Israel Houghton.

“With this global pandemic, so many of our people are fighting their fears and anxieties,” shares Franklin. “They are looking for understanding and hope, so I was humbled and honored to host the Stellar Awards: Music of Hope Special. My hope is that this show will bring a source of inspiration to God’s people so that they are reminded through this music that fear is the enemy of faith and God is still in control.”

The special will be accompanied by an Instagram Live Watch Party @TheStellars, hosted by Anthony Brown with guests: Tamela Mann, Jonathan McReynolds, JJ Hairston, Leon Timbo, Will McMillan, Kelontae Gavin and Phil Thompson. Fans are encouraged to join the conversation and use the hashtag #SAMOH.

The music of hope special is leading up to the national broadcast of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards, which was postponed due to the national pandemic crisis. The 35th Annual Stellar Awards will now take place August 14-16, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.

Central City Productions previously announced an awe-inspiring line-up of performers for the Stellar Awards “Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” including: Donnie McClurkin, James Fortune, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, Travis Greene, Maranda Curtis, William Murphy, Zacardi Cortez, Pastor Mike Jr., Kierra Sheard, The Walls Group, and Doe, with more to be announced. Taking the reigns for the first time as co-hosts this year are two of Gospel’s breakthrough artists who have established themselves as part of the ‘new guard’ shaping contemporary Gospel music – Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne .

For a complete list of Stellar Awards official activities, please visit www.thestellarawards.com.

The Stellar Awards: Music of Hope special is Executive Produced by Don Jackson, with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Executive in Charge of Production and Michael A. Johnson as producer.

Follow The Stellar Awards on social media for updates and more! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellarAwards Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheStellars Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TheStellars YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheStellarAwardsChannel

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Stellar Awards New Television Special of Hope and Inspiration In Response to the Covid Pandemic, Titled “STELLAR AWARDS: MUSIC OF HOPE” Hosted by Kirk Franklin, Featuring Tamela Mann, Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin and many more! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 3 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: