Saturday April 11, 2020, Lost Sheep Outreach Ministry, New Bethel Christian Church, Backyard Bistro and The Butcher’s Market will provide free meals for those in need.

Place: New Bethel Christian Church

Address: 4307 Old Poole Rd. Raleigh, NC 27610

Time: 1pm until the meals are gone

For more information call Rev. Phillip Brickle at 919-917-4665.

