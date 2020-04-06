An “Easter Love Launch”

This week we celebrate “Holy Week” as we remember that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ would be crucified and then resurrected.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

PRAYER

So today we say Thank You to Christ for being the ultimate sacrifice for us. For loving us more than we could ever love ourselves. Thank you for always showing us that no matter what the world may bring that you will never leave nor forsake us. Thank you for being that comfort, love and peace that surpasses all understanding. Thank your for being our protector and strong tower in the midst of the pandemic and showing us and the world that you are still God, who has all power. Thank you for being love and showing us how to love even more in the midst of uncertain times.

Lord, Thank you for you sacrifice!

