CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Local Church To Give Out Pizza’s To Needy Families

 

 

Victorious Praise Fellowship has started a campaign to help support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.  Every Wednesday they have committed to handing out meals for families in need.

This week Pastor Wil Nichols and the VPF congregation will be handing out pizza pies from Little Caesar’s Pizza, to families in need through their drive-by pick up.

Community Meal at VPF:
*  Wednesday – April 8th
*  3 – 5 pm
*  2116 Page Rd. Durham, NC

You must register in advance to get the free meal.  CLICK HERE for free registration.

Thank You VPF!!!

Community Meal , Pastor Wil Nichols , Victorious Praise Fellowship

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 days ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 week ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 1 week ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 4 weeks ago
03.12.20
Close