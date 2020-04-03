Every Sunday New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Praise 102.5 want to make sure you don’t miss any worship during these trying times.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE
The Latest Gospel News and Inspiration: Follow @praise1025
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen live to Praise 102.5 each and every Sunday at 10am to hear Sunday service with Pastor Jamal Bryant and the great folks at New Birth. We will also stream the service on our Facebook page for those who want to watch. During times like these we want to make sure our community is served and full of the word. JOIN US!
_____
SUNDAYS 10AM ON PRAISE 102.5
_____
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE: The New Birth Experience SUNDAYS was originally published on mypraiseatl.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: