LISTEN LIVE: The New Birth Experience SUNDAYS

New Birth Experience

Source: New Birth / Radio One Digital

Every Sunday New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Praise 102.5 want to make sure you don’t miss any worship during these trying times.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE

The Latest Gospel News and Inspiration:

Listen live to Praise 102.5 each and every Sunday at 10am to hear Sunday service with Pastor Jamal Bryant and the great folks at New Birth. We will also stream the service on our Facebook page for those who want to watch. During times like these we want to make sure our community is served and full of the word. JOIN US!

_____

SUNDAYS 10AM ON PRAISE 102.5

_____

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE

LISTEN LIVE: The New Birth Experience SUNDAYS  was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

