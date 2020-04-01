CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Governor Cooper Says Utility Companies Can’t Cut People Off For Non-Payment

water from tap

Source: getty / Getty

Governor Roy Cooper has issued a new order stopping electric, gas, water and waste water companies from stopping services for non-payment over the next 60 days. The order goes on to suggest that banks should not charge overdraft fees or penalties during that period.

 

 

"Love And Hip Hop" Miami Screening

All The Looks From The 'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Reunion

10 photos Launch gallery

All The Looks From The 'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Reunion

Continue reading All The Looks From The ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Reunion

All The Looks From The 'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Reunion

The sun has set on this season of Love & Hip Hop Miami and the cast gathered for their final hoorah at the reunion where they showed up and showed out in various fashions. Feathers, fringe and glitter seemed to be a trend among the cast while some, Bobby Lytes kept it classic in Chanel. Trina kept it cute in Versace and Sukihana gave us Grecian vibes. Despite Stevie's J's unwanted opinion about the hair and makeup on the show, everyone's face and hair looked flawless. Keep scrolling to see everyone's reunion show looks.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Governor Cooper Says Utility Companies Can’t Cut People Off For Non-Payment  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 days ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 5 days ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 week ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 week ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 3 weeks ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 4 weeks ago
03.06.20
Close