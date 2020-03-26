Social Distancing Skincare: Serena Williams Lives For This $8 Facial Oil

When Serena Williams told us that during her 6-week self-imposed quarantine (thanks coronavirus), she was going to give us some tutorials on the ‘Gram, she wasn’t joking.

In a series of videos she recently posted, the tennis legend shared portions of her skincare regimen that included washing her face with her ultimate fave, the dual-action MZ Skin Cleanse & Clarify Mask ($92) to cleanse her pores and one special facial oil that we can all afford.

According to Allure, the 38-year-old mother began the short video saying, “I just wanted to get on and do a little afternoon cleanse [because] I’m feeling stressed out with everything obviously, but I’m also calm and really just trying to do my thing.” Meanwhile, her two-year-old daughter, Olympia, can be seen playing with makeup in the background.

“My daughter is actually doing her own makeup right now and I’m terrified to see what she’s doing,” says Williams. (Spoiler alert: Sis, was hilariously drawing on her face! LOL Serena washed it off later)

Once she washes off the mask, it’s time to moisturize with Serena’s little gem, Rachel’s Plan Bee Facial Oil ($8 for .33 ounces). According to the company’s site, the oil is a delightful fusion “of skin-loving oils including olive squalane, cranberry seed, and vitamin E + a happy scent.” Also, you only need 1-2 to drops to reap it benefits, it absorbs quickly and can be added to your liquid foundation for a dewy look or your mineral powder to make your own tinted moisturizer.

“Self-care is healthcare and however you do it, promise me that you’ll practice self-care more often,” Rachel’s Plan B wrote on their IG page talking about their best-selling oil.

Now, I get that $8 for such a small amount of oil doesn’t necessarily feel like a deal if the bigger bottle 1 fl.oz that we would normally use is $20. So, if you want a bigger bang for your buck, ounce wise, here are some other facial oils—$15 or under—that I love and are also good for oily and combination skin too:

SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Overnight Face Oil ($8.99, 1 fl oz ): I love Shea Moisture products and I am starting to really appreciate their skincare products too. This oil, which is fused with coconut oil and coconut milk, is applied at night so you can wake up fresh-faced and ready to face the world or your computer or your kids needing to be homeschooled since we are all stuck at home.

): I love Shea Moisture products and I am starting to really appreciate their skincare products too. This oil, which is fused with coconut oil and coconut milk, is applied at night so you can wake up fresh-faced and ready to face the world or your computer or your kids needing to be homeschooled since we are all stuck at home. The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil ($9.80, 1 fl oz.): I currently use some of this company’s super-affordable skincare products (the jury is still out about how I feel about them) but I will say that this rosehip oil is pretty good! It uses 100% pure rosehip seed oil that is both cold-pressed and organic and is rich in linoleic acid, linolenic acid and pro-vitamin A. It’s also vegan, nut-free, alcohol-free and gluten-free if you care about those types of things.

I currently use some of this company’s super-affordable skincare products (the jury is still out about how I feel about them) but I will say that this rosehip oil is pretty good! It uses 100% pure rosehip seed oil that is both cold-pressed and organic and is rich in linoleic acid, linolenic acid and pro-vitamin A. It’s also vegan, nut-free, alcohol-free and gluten-free if you care about those types of things. Botanics Organic Facial Oil ($14.99, .84 fl oz): This too is infused with rosehip oil, deeply moisturizes, nourishes skin for up to 12 hours and is great for improving the tone and texture of your skin. It’s even good for sensitive skin and gives you all the glow for that Target price. We ain’t mad!

FYI: Facial oils are not just for folks with super parched skin either. Rosehip oil has worked wonders on my oily blemish-prone skin and has not sparked any new breakouts. It’s actually improved my skin over time.

My tip: When I use my oil every day, I like to either use a few drops before I moisturize OR add a few drops to my moisturizer and then slather it all on at the same time. Warning, at first, your face may look like it has enough oil to fry chicken off of, so give yourself a few minutes to let your skin soak it all in before you apply your makeup.

Either way, facial oils are worth the hype. So get you some, sis!

BEAUTIES: Have you ever used facial oils? What do you think about them?

