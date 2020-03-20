CLOSE
Wake County Resident Who Went To Millennium Tour 2020 Concert At PNC Arena Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Millennium Tour 2020 Raleigh

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

A Wake County resident who attended the popular Millennium Tour 2020 was held on March 13th at the PNC Arena in Raleigh. It has been reported that a Wake County resident who attended the event has tested positive for COVID-19.   The individual experienced symptoms while attending the concert. The person was at the show from approximately 8:20 p.m. and sat in the floor seats in Section 5. The person did move around the venue and throughout the crowd during the show. An information line has been set up by the Wake County Public Health Division for people who attended the show or worked at PNC Arena on March 13th.  A statement from the PNC Arena was released saying:

“Wake County officials have made us aware that a guest that attended The Millennium Tour on March 13 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. As always, the safety and well-being of our guests, employees, vendors, partners and performers are our top priorities. We are assisting local officials in notifying attendees who were present last Friday night, and we will continue to follow the leads of our country, state and federal leaders in mitigating the spread of this illness.” Wake County residents who feel as though they may have been affected can call 919-857-9375. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

Jerry Smith , Millennium Tour 2020 Concert , Wake County Public Health Division

