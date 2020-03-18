CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Here’s The List Of Restaurants In The Triangle Offering Takeout/Delivery

FLOTUS Burger...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Don’t want to cook? Still want to eat at your favorite restaurant or support local business? Here’s the list of area restaurants who are offering takeout and delivery.

  • Gonza Tacos: Offers takeout and catering options
  • Willie Mae’s Country Kitchen, 107 D 1st Avenue, Knightdale, NC 919.944.1888
  • COPA: Offering curbside pickup
  • Lucky’s Delicatessen: Offering curbside takeout and delivery
  • Toast: Moving to takeout only
  • Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar: Offering delivery
  • Plates Neighborhood Kitchen: Working on developing a to-go menu
  • Acme Food and Beverage: Online to-go ordering
  • Mofu Shoppe: Will have curbside pickup with limited alcohol
  • Linda’s Bar and Grill in Chapel Hill: Online to-go ordering
  • The Remedy Diner: Curbside takeout
  • Makus Empanadas: Curbside pickup
  • Joe Van Gogh: Moving to a “to go” model and will offer online ordering
  • Crosstown Pub in Cary: Curbside pickup
  • Alpaca Chicken: Curbside pickup
  • Zwelis Kitchen: Delivery and curbside pickup
  • Beasley’s, Poole’side Pies and Chucks: Offering takeout
  • Tower Indian Restaurant in Morrisville: Home delivery and takeout
  • Relish: Delivery service and curbside pickup
  • Raleigh Bee Garden, The Hibernian, The Station: Open for carryout
  • Morgan Street Food Hall: Curbside carry out
  • Carroll’s Kitchen: No-contact delivery
  • Fullsteam: Curbside beer and food
  • Spanglish: Curbside carry out
  • Village Deli and Grill: Online ordering and carry out
  • Antonia’s in Hillsborough: Curbside pickup and delivery
  • Pizzeria Toro: Curbside pickup (including beer and wine)
  • Burney’s Sweets and More Raleigh: Curbside pickup and carry out
  • Totopos: To-go orders and delivery
  • Poppyseed Market: Offering pickup and curbside delivery
  • Ko Kyu and Na’Mean: Offering takeout with curbside pickup
  • The Pickled Onion: Open for dine-in, takeout and curbside pickup
  • NuvoTaco: Offering curbside pickup for all to go/online orders and will deliver
  • Randy’s Pizza: Offering online ordering, takeout, delivery and curbside pickup
  • Bennett Pointe Grill: Offering online ordering, takeout and will be setting up curbside pickup.
  • Mellow Mushroom: Raleigh, Durham and Wake Forest locations have takeout, online ordering and curbside pickup.

If there other restaurants that need to be included, especially in the Eastern part of the state, please email kclark@radio-one.com

 

Yeah, The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But They Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The 'Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

40 photos Launch gallery

The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The 'Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

Continue reading The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The ‘Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The 'Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

[caption id="attachment_3088555" align="alignleft" width="837"] Source: GETTY/WENN / Getty/WENN[/caption] Thanks to coronavirus, let's just call 2020 the year of canceled! From the NBA season to March Madness to the school year, everything has been put on hold since the pandemic hit a few weeks ago. That also includes the 2020 Met Gala. As we previously reported, the announcement was made on Monday (March 16) days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered Americans to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus. “In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,” a spokesperson from the MET told Vogue. Vogue EIC Anna Wintour stressed that this was the "responsible decision." “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” she wrote. With more than 6,500 people dead and nearly 200,000 people infected worldwide, Wintour is doing the thing. And while we don't know when this annual fashion fete will ever happen, here's what we do know: the coronavirus pandemic can't take away all that past #BlackFashionExcellence! So from Lupita to Rihanna to Lizzo to Tracee, here are some of the best Met Gala lewks over the years to tide us over. Enjoy!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

 

Here’s The List Of Restaurants In The Triangle Offering Takeout/Delivery  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 6 days ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 6 days ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 6 days ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 1 week ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
Close