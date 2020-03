US health officials have told older people to stay at home as much as possible and for everyone to avoid crowds.

With that said, Dollar General announced on Monday that it’s dedicating its first hour of operations to allow seniors to shop.

Starting today/Tuesday, March 17, seniors will be able to purchase what they need from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Read more at source: ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: