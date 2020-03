“It is never outdated to follow Jesus”.

Erica Campbell is encouraging people to go to God with their questions instead of waiting for God to send answers.

Watch the video above to hear more on this.

Faith Walking: You Can Always Go to God [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com