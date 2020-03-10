Spotlight: NCCU Head Basketball Coach LeVelle Moton

Today we highlight head coach LeVelle Moton who has been instrumental in taking NCCU’s Athletics to new level but is also one of our local legends. Raised in Southeast Raleigh, graduate of Enloe High School and NCCU… he has had his valley experiences but they only came to make him stronger.

Listen as he talks with Melissa about heading to another MEAC Tournament, giving back to the community and a new TV program that he is set to launch for the teenagers.

LeVelle Moton….

In the early 80s, we moved from the Orchard Park projects to the Lane Street projects in Raleigh, N.C., trading one ghetto for another. My mother, who was raised in Dunn, N.C., moved us to the same Raleigh neighborhood as my grandmother, Mattie McDougald. My grandmother and I connected like cookies and milk. She was a Bible-loving, church-going woman who taught me everything from reading to multiplication. Heaping love on me, she helped me adjust and almost forget we were poor and fatherless.

I joined the Raleigh Boys & Girls Club and was introduced to organized sports.

I excelled at basketball in high school, becoming an honorable mention McDonald’s All-American. I received offers from numerous schools, including N.C. State and Wake Forest and decided to attend N.C. Central University, where I am now the head coach.

