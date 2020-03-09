City Of Durham Victim Of Cyber Attack

A cyber attack by randomware shut down the city of Durhams Police Station, the city’s fire department, some Durham County Government services and more.

So to help contain the attack the City shut down its phone system to protect public safety systems like 911. Also the shut down affected city facilities and services, such as Durham One Call, Durham Parks and Recreation centers, City Hall and many more.

In a joint statement, the city and county governments said each were notified of the malware attacks late Friday.

An email sent Sunday to State Bureau of Investigation employees said a ransomware started by a Russian hacker group hit the city’s systems. The randomware, called Ryuk, gets into networks when someone opens a malicious email attachment and then spreads across network servers. “The end game is, they want to receive money to release these organizations from the way they have infiltrated the organization,” said crime solutions expert Rob Goldfinger of BAE Systems Applied Intelligence.

In a most recent statement the City of Durham said its IT staff is working to bring systems back online and is investigating the attack.

Read more at source: WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: