Cooking With Karen Clark (And Her Son!) – Chicken Fried Rice

Vegetarian Fried Rice with Vegetables, Healthy

Source: Burwell and Burwell Photography / Getty

I love to cook and was super excited about being able to cook for my baby. But all of my dreams fell apart by the time he turned two. That’s when he started hating everything…specifically food that I cook. He’ll eat pretty much anything unless I cook it. I regularly document my attempts to make delicious meals for my Pumpkin, but it rarely turns out well. Burgers. Tacos. Barbecue chicken. He hates it all.

This past week, I decided to introduce him to Asian food. I figured it would be best to start simple, so I chose Chicken Fried Rice.

IT WAS A DISASTER.

 

 

See if you can have better luck at your house. Recipe adapted from Seonkyoung Longest.

  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • 2 Tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp oyster sauce  (I didn’t have oyster sauce because I’m a terrible planner, so I used 3 tablespoons of low sodium soy sauce)
  • 2 Eggs, beaten
  • 2 Tbsp cooking oil (I used vegetable oil)
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped (Approximately 1 1/2 tsp…but I used minced garlic from a jar)
  • 1 1/2 tsp chopped ginger (I used garlic paste from a tube)
  • 1/2 cup small diced onion (Approximately 1/2 of medium size onion…but I used a cup of frozen onions)
  • 3 boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into small pieces (Originally, the recipe called for one thigh, but that just wasn’t enough for me)
  • 1/2 broccoli crown (Not in the original recipe, but my son loves broccoli, so I went with it.)
  • 1 cup of frozen peas and carrots
  • 2 cups of day old, cold rice (I cooked my rice and spread it on a baking sheet to cool in the refrigerator because I didn’t have day old rice)
  • 4 green onions, chopped (Suggested in the recipe, but I skipped them because my child would have been VERY angry if he had seen them)
  • sesame seeds for garnish (Lol, I skipped these. I didn’t need these problems with this little boy)
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 angry 8-year-old boy (Optional)

I try to prep all veggies, proteins and condiments before I start so that things move quickly.

Heat the wok/frying pan over medium heat. Melt butter and add eggs. Scramble and move to another plate.

Add the cooking oil. When heated, add garlic, ginger and onions. Cook together for about one minute.

Add chicken thighs. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until done.

Add broccoli. Cook until tender.

Add cold rice. Pour soy sauce over rice. Mix thoroughly. Cook for about 2 minutes.

Stir in frozen peas and carrots. Add scramble eggs. Cook for about one minute. (If using green onions, add during this step.)

Plate and sprinkle sesame seeds on top (if you dare!)

Wait for reaction. Any child other than mine will love it!!

 

Karen Clark

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

 

Cooking With Karen Clark (And Her Son!) – Chicken Fried Rice

