Riding high on her hit single “I LOVE HIM” (Billboard’s #1 Most Added Song at Radio), Grammy & Stellar nominee Renee Spearman has been added to the Gospel Superfest special 20th anniversary live TV spectacular!

Featuring some of the biggest names in gospel including Hezekiah Walker, Donald Lawrence, Shirley Caesar & more, the Gospel Superfest returns to Dayton, OH on Sat, June 20th. Described as the biggest show in gospel music television, the Gospel Superfest is truly an one-of-a-kind production. Founded & executive produced by Dayton native Dr. Bobby Cartwright, Jr, the Gospel Superfest is a best-in-class production hosted by Hollywood “A” listers such as this year’s host Vivica A. Fox.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Donald Lawrence Renee Spearman Set to Perform at Gospel Superfest! 20th Anniversary TV special was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 6 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: