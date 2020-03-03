CLOSE
Coronavirus In Wake County

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - FA Cup Fifth Round

Source: Charlotte Wilson/Offside / Getty

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday, North Carolina’s first case of the new illness Coronavirus.

The individual traveled from Washington state where he was exposed. He is currently being quarantined in his home.

Here is what we know about the Coronavirus:

  • Coronavirus can be commonly spread through viral respiratory droplets.
  • You are able to catch the virus by touching an infected surface and then touching their mouth, nose or eyes.
  • You can avoid catching the virus by washing their hands.

