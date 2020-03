The CIAA athletic conference was held in Charlotte this past weekend with Winston Salem States late push to defeat Fayetteville State 63-62 in the Men’s Basketball Championship.

The championship was held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC and was Winston-Salem’s 12th in the conference tournament’s 75-year history and their first since winning the title in 2012.

