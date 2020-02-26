RCA Inspiration, celebrates Kirk Franklin NAACP Image Awards win!

Nashville, TN (February 24, 2020) – RCA Inspiration, one of the premiere record labels in gospel and inspirational music, celebrates Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), who garnered his latest NAACP Image Award win at this year’s 51st NAACP Image Awards. Franklin won in the category of Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary) for his #1 smash hit “Love Theory.” Featured off his thirteenth studio album LONG LIVE LOVE, the Image Award continues a winning streak for the revered Gospel superstar, songwriter, and producer, who won two GRAMMY® Awards last month for “Love Theory” and LONG LIVE LOVE.

Phil Thornton, SVP and General Manager or RCA Inspiration says, “Congratulations to Kirk for his latest win at the Image Awards! It’s an honor that his music continues to reach so many, and be recognized by the NAACP.”

