CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

RCA Inspiration, celebrates Kirk Franklin NAACP Image Awards win!

Kirk Franklin - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Nashville, TN (February 24, 2020) – RCA Inspiration, one of the premiere record labels in gospel and inspirational music, celebrates Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), who garnered his latest NAACP Image Award win at this year’s 51st NAACP Image Awards. Franklin won in the category of Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary) for his #1 smash hit “Love Theory.” Featured off his thirteenth studio album LONG LIVE LOVE, the Image Award continues a winning streak for the revered Gospel superstar, songwriter, and producer, who won two GRAMMY® Awards last month for “Love Theory” and LONG LIVE LOVE.

Phil Thornton, SVP and General Manager or RCA Inspiration says, “Congratulations to Kirk for his latest win at the Image Awards! It’s an honor that his music continues to reach so many, and be recognized by the NAACP.”

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

RCA Inspiration, celebrates Kirk Franklin NAACP Image Awards win!  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 3 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 3 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 4 weeks ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 4 weeks ago
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close