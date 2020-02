Democratic Presidential front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak on poverty with Rev. William Barber at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro this evening at 7pm.

Bishop William J. Barber II is the Sr. Pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro.

Next, Sanders will travel to Winston-Salem for a rally Thursday.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: