Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Valentine’s Day is Friday February 14th and we always want to show the ones we love how much we love and appreciate them with a show or gift of affection.

Here are some ideas from some of our local businesses and from our conversation with some of our Light listeners:

Adopt a Pet, through Feb. 17

Wake County Animal Care, Control and Adoption Center is reducing adoption fees through Feb. 17.

Lovers’ Night Hike, Feb. 13

Check out Durant Nature Preserve in Raleigh for trails lined with luminaries for a night hike unlike any you’ve seen. There will be s’mores, hot cocoa, cider and a campfire.

Cupid’s Bash at Pullen Park, Feb. 14

Enjoy a day of fun and romance in Raleigh. You can play the newlywed game, dance at the gazebo on the lake, create Valentine’s Day cards in the carousel or take a ride on Cupid’s train around the park.

Waffle House Romantic Dinner, Feb. 14

This is the 13th year Waffle Houses across North Carolina are offering tables for Valentine’s Day Dinner – complete with tablecloths, candles and soft music. You’ll definitely need a reservation so check with your local Waffle House so you don’t miss this classic event.

Jersey Mike’s – Treat Your Special Sub-One this Valentine’s Day – Buy one sub – get on e free (2/13 – 2/14)

LOCAL BUSINESSES

Soul Seafood Café’ 2110 South Bright Leaf Blvd Smithfield – Valentine’s Day Special – – 2 for $55

The Chicken Hut – Valentine’s Day Lunch Special – @chickenhutdurham

Sugar Rush Dessert Factory has Strawberries and Roses Arrangement available

