CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Valentine Chocolates

Source: Stockbyte / Getty

 

Valentine’s Day is Friday February 14th and we always want to show the ones we love how much we love and appreciate them with a show or gift of affection.

Here are some ideas from some of our local businesses and from our conversation with some of our Light listeners:

Adopt a Pet, through Feb. 17

Wake County Animal Care, Control and Adoption Center is reducing adoption fees through Feb. 17.

Lovers’ Night Hike, Feb. 13

Check out Durant Nature Preserve in Raleigh for trails lined with luminaries for a night hike unlike any you’ve seen. There will be s’mores, hot cocoa, cider and a campfire.

Cupid’s Bash at Pullen Park, Feb. 14

Enjoy a day of fun and romance in Raleigh. You can play the newlywed game, dance at the gazebo on the lake, create Valentine’s Day cards in the carousel or take a ride on Cupid’s train around the park.

Waffle House Romantic Dinner, Feb. 14

This is the 13th year Waffle Houses across North Carolina are offering tables for Valentine’s Day Dinner – complete with tablecloths, candles and soft music. You’ll definitely need a reservation so check with your local Waffle House so you don’t miss this classic event.

Source  ABC11.com

Jersey Mike’s – Treat Your Special Sub-One this Valentine’s Day  –  Buy one sub – get on e free (2/13 – 2/14)

LOCAL BUSINESSES

Soul Seafood Café’ 2110 South Bright Leaf Blvd Smithfield  –  Valentine’s Day Special – – 2 for $55

 The Chicken Hut  –  Valentine’s Day Lunch Special – @chickenhutdurham

Sugar Rush Dessert Factory has Strawberries and Roses Arrangement available

Valentine's Day specials

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 1 week ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 1 week ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 1 week ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 2 weeks ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 2 weeks ago
01.29.20
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 4 weeks ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 4 weeks ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 1 month ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 1 month ago
01.13.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close