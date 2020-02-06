CLOSE
Comscore and REVOLT Media and TV Announce a Multi-Year Renewal for its Partnership for Digital Measurement

Source: Jason Koerner / GettyRESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Comscore a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, and REVOLT Media and TV, a music-oriented digital cable content provider owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs, announced a multi-year renewal for the use of Comscore’s Digital audience measurement for REVOLT’s audience across desktop and mobile.

The agreement continues a longstanding partnership between the two companies. REVOLT utilizes Comscore digital data to understand the size and demographics of their digital audience, and benchmark against competitors.

“REVOLT’S continued partnership with Comscore further reiterates the importance of our collective growth and measurement in the digital space,” said Roma Khanna, CEO of REVOLT Media and TV.

