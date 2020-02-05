Bri Babineaux Visits The Light Studio

National Recording artist Bri Babineaux has a new song “BaptizeUs Again” and album “The Encounter”… and she stopped by the Light studio to tell us about it.

Bri Babineaux burst onto the music scene as a social media phenom and has evolved into one of the most buzzed about artists in Gospel music. The passion and earnestness of Babineaux’s voice have taken the social media stratosphere by storm. Over the past three years, Babineaux has amassed millions of YouTube and Instagram views of her spontaneous worship moments. Babineaux has captured the attention of notable artists like: Rihanna, Brandy, and Drake. Her debut album, “Keys to My Heart,” hit #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart and spawned three charting singles: “Holy Spirit,” “Jacob’s Song” and the Top Ten hit, “I’ll Be the One.” Babineaux also enjoyed notable airplay on the Urban AC/Smooth Jazz radio format with “My Everything.” Babineaux is back with a new album, The Encounter, that she hopes touches listeners, blesses them, and inspires them to have encounters with God. With over half a million followers on Instagram, Babineaux is an influential voice for this generation.

Babineaux has experienced amazing success since her debut album. Babineaux won two Stellar Gospel Music Awards for New Artist of The Year, and Contemporary Worship Album of The Year. She has received critical acclaim and is viewed as an artist to watch. In 2019, Babineaux took another brand defining step and joined the Agency 22 management team, as well as The Icho Group. Babineaux’s current album, The Encounter, embodies worship experiences where believers intimately encounter God. Babineaux describes it this way, “I pray that this music is life changing, that people understand and desire encounters with God, and that they believe that when they encounter Jesus everything changes for the better”. At her core, Babineaux is a worshipper. Babineaux collaborated with noted Gospel artist Todd Dulaney on her lead single, “Baptize Us Again”. It’s all about renewal, refreshing, and reigniting one’s passion for God.

With her commitment to transparency, passion for God, and youthful essence, Babineaux is a welcomed breath of fresh air to the Gospel genre. The discipline, team atmosphere, and importance of giving one’s all, were key lessons Babineaux took from her time as an athlete. Babineaux has been able to apply these important principles to her ministry and artistry. Babineaux is poised to penetrate the hearts of various audiences with her impeccable style, grace, passion, and commitment to spreading the Gospel.

