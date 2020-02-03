CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Kansas City Chiefs Win The Super Bowl In Big Comeback

Patrick Mahomes Lands Cover of Madden 20

Source: EA Sports / Madden 20

 

After falling behind in double digits Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suddenly recaptured his mojo and lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory, the team’s first NFL championship in a half-century.

Mahomes overcame a 10-point deficit of 20-10 with 17 1/2 minutes remaining, and managed to connect to long pass touchdown drives to give the Chiefs a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes became the games MVP as he joins Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to hoist a Lombardi Trophy before their 25th birthday.
Mahomes is also now the youngest player to win both an NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl title, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, and he is the third African American quarterback to win a Super Bowl, joining Doug Williams (with Washington in Super Bowl XXII in 1988) and Russell Wilson (Seattle, Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014).
WOW!!!
Read more at sources:  ABC11.com and CNN.com
Kansas City Chiefs , Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes , Patrick Mahomes , San Fransico 49ers , super bowl

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 3 weeks ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 3 weeks ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 3 weeks ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 4 weeks ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 4 weeks ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 4 weeks ago
01.09.20
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 1 month ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 1 month ago
12.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close