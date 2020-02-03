Kansas City Chiefs Win The Super Bowl In Big Comeback

After falling behind in double digits Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suddenly recaptured his mojo and lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory, the team’s first NFL championship in a half-century.

Mahomes overcame a 10-point deficit of 20-10 with 17 1/2 minutes remaining, and managed to connect to long pass touchdown drives to give the Chiefs a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes became the games MVP as he joins Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to hoist a Lombardi Trophy before their 25th birthday.

Mahomes is also now the youngest player to win both an NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl title, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, and he is the third African American quarterback to win a Super Bowl, joining Doug Williams (with Washington in Super Bowl XXII in 1988) and Russell Wilson (Seattle, Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014).

WOW!!!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: