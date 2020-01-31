Legendary Clark Sister Jacky Has A New Song

Jacky Clark-Chisholm’s new single is titled “Feel Good” and is set to release Friday, February 7, 2020 and features the Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige.

“Feel Good” is Jacky Clark Chisholm’s first solo record since 2018’s My Season/On My Mind EP, nearly 13 years after her debut solo album Expectancy in 2005 and is the first from Chisholm’s own record label.

Lifetime Television is also set to premiere the highly anticipated The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel on Saturday, April 11 at 8pm ET/PT, which is executive produced by Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, and Missy Elliott and tells the story of the highs and lows of Jacky Clark-Chisholm and her sisters who are known as the top-selling female gospel group of all time.

Source: EURWEB.com

