We Are A Finalist!!! 2020 Stellar Awards

Thank You!!! Because of you we have made it as one of four finalist for the 2020 Stellar Awards for Large Market Station of the Year.

The 35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards is just around the corner and the 2020 Stellar Awards Nominees Are In!

Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne have been tapped to host the awards this year.

Top nominee is Donald Lawrence who leads with nine nominations in the major categories, Kirk Franklin follows with eight nominations while Tasha Cobbs Leonard and J.J. Hairston are tied with seven nominations. Bishop Paul Morton has six nominations this year.

See below

LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR – WFMI Rejoice 100.9, Virginia Beach – WHAL-FM/95.7 Hallelujah FM, Memphis – WPZS Praise 100.9 FM, Charlotte – WNNL – The Light 103.9, Raleigh

Click Here to check out the full list of nominees .

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: