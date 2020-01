Looks like fans like “Bad Boys.” The return of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in “Bad Boys for Life” brought in over $100 million dollars worldwide by its first week.

Deadline reported better than anticipated results catapulted “Bad Boys” to a $59.1M 3-day and $68.1M 4-day per Sony, and a $100M-plus worldwide start, which translates to a No. 1 position at the box office around the globe this weekend according to Sony.

Read more at EURWEB.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: