Ikea Agrees To Pay $46 Million To Family Of Toddler Killed By Dresser

A family whose toddler was killed in a freak Ikea accident will receive a settlement. Ikea has agreed to pay the family of Jozef Dudek after the two-year-old died in May 2017. The boy suffocated to death after an Ikea Malm dresser toppled onto his neck.

Ikea released a statement apologizing for the accident:

“While no settlement can alter the tragic events that brought us here, for the sake of the family and all involved, we’re grateful that this litigation has reached a resolution,” the company spokesperson said. “We remain committed to working proactively and collaboratively to address this very important home safety issue.”

CNN reports that this is one of the largest wrongful death settlement related settlements to one child in US history.

Dudek’s family filed a suit in 2019 saying that Ikea “intentionally, willfully, wantonly and recklessly failed to adequately redesign the MALM dresser line to address the known risk of injury and death, failed to cease sale of the MALM line, failed to warn the public of the known risk of injury and death and failed to institute a voluntary recall of the MALM line until after a number of children lost their lives.”

Eight children are believed to have died in similar freak accidents. Ikea recalled an estimated 17 million the dressers and said that they were supposed to be secured to a wall and not free-standing.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

Ikea Agrees To Pay $46 Million To Family Of Toddler Killed By Dresser  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

