Teen Charged With Deadly Shooting Of 13Yr Old Girl

A shooting on Dec 28th claimed the life of 13 yr old Avenanna Propst while she stood outside the Dave and Buster’s at Concord Mills Mall near Charlotte, NC. Two other teens suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

18-year-old Dontae Milton Black, of Charlotte, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and felony riot.

The investigation by Concord police revealed Black was in a verbal altercation with a 16-year-old boy in the mall near GameStop.

Propst and the two boys were not involved in the altercation that led to the shooting and were not the intended targets.

