Town Of Wake Forest Cancels Christmas Parade Out Of Fear Of Violence

Calls For Removal Of Confederate Flag Outside SC Statehouse Grow In Wake Of Race-Fueled Charleston Church Shooting

Wake Forest Police officials and the Wake Forest Downtown Board of Directors have decided to cancel this year’s Christmas parade because of fear of violence. The presence of pro-Confederacy groups prompted Garner to cancel its parade. Wake Forest stated that it couldn’t keep those groups out of its parade, but the fear of disruption has led to the cancellation.

The Wake Forest Police Chief Jeff Leonard told ABC11, “Groups that contact us about their plans to protest tend to follow our rules and regulations. We’re concerned about outside agitators that don’t notify us. Radicals don’t typically call ahead. These aren’t area residents we’re talking about. These are professional protesters who have no regard for the safety and well-being of others.”

 

 

 

