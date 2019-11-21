North Carolina’s HBCU’s Could Lose Federal Funding

10 N.C. HBCU’s could lose millions of dollars in funding by Oct 1st of next year if Congress doesn’t act.

Right now a federal funding bill that could provide $255 million dollars to STEM programs, is being held up in Washington.

In September, the House passed the Future Act which provided $255 million for the next 2 years and would expand STEM programs for HBCU’s addressing student loan debt. This bill was sponsored by Alma Adams and Mark Walker of North Carolina.

However, this week, the Senators blocked the proposal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying, “It is profoundly disappointing and deeply shameful.”

North Carolina Central University and Saint Augustine’s University released statements:

NCCU’s statement:

“North Carolina Central University supports the immediate passage of the FUTURE Act that has provided critical funding to our university and nearly all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCUs receives $85 million per year for the Mandatory Title III-Part F (of the Higher Education Act of 1965) – SAFRA Program. This fiscal year, NCCU received more than $1.3 million for the SAFRA Program. HBCUs across the country want to ensure this funding is passed so we continue to enhance our STEM and other academic programs.”

Michael D. Page, D. Min.

Director, Office of External Affairs and Government Relations

North Carolina Central University

Saint Augustine’s University’s statement:

“The Senate’s decision not to fund the Futures Act for Minority Serving Institutions will mean less money for research and grants that could have helped St. Augustine’s University students. Institutions like SAU rely on the grants and other funding at the federal level to sustain our programs. Without these funds our faculty and students will have fewer opportunities for the undergraduate research that is integral to their development as researchers in their field of study. “

Source: ABC11.com

