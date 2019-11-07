CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

13 Yr Old Murder Suspect Turns Himself In

Handcuffed hands

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

 

An escaped 13-year-old charged with two counts of first degree murder has turned himself into authorities in Lumberton.

Jericho Werrell was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon charges when he escaped around noon.

The teen’s uncle, Wayne Lambert told ABC11 the teen showed up at his house still wearing a shackle and a pair of socks.

Lambert said Jericho had spent hours hiding in the woods before he finally arrived at his home. The uncle took the juvenile in, fed him and let him take a shower before calling authorities.

Officials said Nikki Jacobs, the mother of Jericho W. turned him over to U.S. Marshals Service where he was transferred back to a juvenile detention center.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 3 days ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 week ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 1 week ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 1 week ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 3 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 1 month ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 month ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 1 month ago
10.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close