CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Catholic Diocese Donates $50K to 3 Black Churches Plagued by Arson Attack

POM - Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade

A Roman Catholic diocese is lending a helping hand after a series of arson attacks on black churches in Louisiana earlier this year.

An estimated $50,000 will be split between St. Mary’s Baptist Church of Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Opelousas for repairs.

“When that was taken away from us, not only did it create a fire in our building, but it created a fire in our lives. That fire seems to be burning until we get back to our home,” said Rev. Harry Richard of Greater Union Baptist.

The donation came from a collection taken up by Catholic congregations in the diocese.

Source: Christian Post

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Catholic Diocese Donates $50K to 3 Black Churches Plagued by Arson Attack  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 7 hours ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 7 hours ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 1 week ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 1 week ago
10.28.19
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 1 week ago
10.28.19
Officer Arrested, Charged With Murder In Killing Of…
 3 weeks ago
10.15.19
Neighbor Who Testified During Amber Guyger Trial Shot…
 1 month ago
10.07.19
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 1 month ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 1 month ago
10.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close